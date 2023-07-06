Skip to main content
How to measure the impact of culture, sports and business events

A guide, Part I
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c7249496-en
OECD
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
OECD (2023), “How to measure the impact of culture, sports and business events: A guide, Part I”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2023/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c7249496-en.
