Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Implementing the OECD Recommendation on Global Events

A Toolkit
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/efa5cf5f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Implementing the OECD Recommendation on Global Events: A Toolkit, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/efa5cf5f-en.
Go to top