Implementing the OECD Recommendation on Global Events

Global events like the Olympics or cultural festivals offer cities a chance to spur growth and capitalize on local assets. However, they also pose risks such as budget overruns and community displacement. The OECD's Global Events Toolkit translates policy advice into actionable steps for governments, organizers, and hosts, ensuring events deliver lasting benefits. In a post-COVID era, where recovery is paramount, maximizing the value of global events is crucial. This toolkit equips policymakers with strategies to create resilient, inclusive, and sustainable outcomes, aligning with OECD's commitment to supporting governments worldwide in realizing the full potential of global events for local development.