Global Cultural, Sports and Business Events and Local Development

The OECD programme on Global Cultural, Sports and Business Events and Local Development works to help event hosts from national or local governments, the private sector, charity and NGOs, and sports or business associations, to bring greater local benefits and legacies from global events.

