Global Cultural, Sports and Business Events and Local Development

Global events, such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games, world expositions, sporting championships, arts festivals and trade fairs, can be a catalyst for development at both local and national levels.

Global events can encourage external investment, boost tourism, grow trade, create jobs, raise the profile of places and bring communities together. They can also be used to galvanise commitment to policy priorities and accelerate or leverage long-term infrastructure investments. To fully harness these benefits, however, events must be deliberately designed and executed to generate long-term positive impacts on people, places and the planet. Moreover, it is necessary to clearly demonstrate the economic, social and environmental impact of events, through well-designed monitoring and evaluation frameworks.