Local employment and skills

The region is growing at a rapid pace, industry is becoming more diversified, and job requirements are demanding more complex and sophisticated skills.

A highly skilled labour force is increasingly important for economies to remain competitive and achieve sustainable growth. Effective skills strategies can play a significant role in helping national economies to adjust to changes in working practices, advances in technology, and challenges associated with globalisation.

The aim of the OECD’s Southeast Asia Regional Policy Network on Education and Skills is to foster knowledge exchange in support of national growth and regional integration by encouraging a whole-of-government approach to the formation and implementation of skills policies.

The SEARPN on Education and Skills builds on the platform of the OECD’s Employment and Skills Strategies in Southeast Asia (ESSSA) initiative, which has been networking skills and labour ministries from ASEAN and OECD Member States since 2008.