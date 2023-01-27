Skip to main content
Organisation of public employment services at the local level in Sweden

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/24edca19-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Organisation of public employment services at the local level in Sweden”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2023/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/24edca19-en.
