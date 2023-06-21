Governments at all levels are looking for new and innovative ways to include individuals in vulnerable situations such as youth, migrants, persons with disabilities and families facing multiple challenges, in the labour market and in society more generally. This paper explores integration of employment services with other services (e.g. social, health and housing) at the local level as one promising way for governments to provide more effective support that is holistic and person-centred and be more efficient in public spending. The paper analyses different forms of local service integration, the possible benefits, and the particular roles subnational governments can play in service integration reforms – ranging from national public employment service-led reforms to more locally driven reforms. The paper also analyses the barriers to service integration and proposes future work to strengthen local service integration.
Integrating local services for individuals in vulnerable situations
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024