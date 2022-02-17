Skip to main content
Future-Proofing Adult Learning in Berlin, Germany

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/fdf38f60-en
OECD
OECD Reviews on Local Job Creation
OECD (2022), Future-Proofing Adult Learning in Berlin, Germany, OECD Reviews on Local Job Creation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fdf38f60-en.
