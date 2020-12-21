Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Preparing the Basque Country, Spain for the Future of Work

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/86616269-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews on Local Job Creation
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Preparing the Basque Country, Spain for the Future of Work, OECD Reviews on Local Job Creation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/86616269-en.
Go to top