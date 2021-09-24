COVID-19 is likely to leave long-lasting effects on local labour markets. It is accelerating a pre-existing trend towards automation, as firms look even more to new technologies to pandemic proof their operations. While automation offers the opportunity to boost productivity, it can also lead to job polarisation as vulnerable workers who lose their jobs may not have the skills needed in a changing labour market. This OECD report examines the potential impacts of automation on people and places across Australia. It also sheds light on policies and programmes that can help regions and cities to prepare for the future of work.
Preparing for the Future of Work Across Australia
Report
OECD Reviews on Local Job Creation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
12 October 2023
-
10 January 2023
-
17 February 2022
-
21 October 2021
-
9 March 2021
-
3 December 2020
-
7 October 2020
-
23 July 2020
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
9 February 2024