Rural development and reducing poverty through Australia’s support to Indonesian farmers

The Partnership for promoting rural incomes through support for markets in agriculture between the Indonesian government and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade aims to strengthen agricultural markets in rural Indonesia. By employing the Market Systems Development approach, it leverages private sector investments in smallholder farmers’ productivity to promote rural growth, reduce poverty and enhance food security.

This content is part of TIPs In Practice series on poverty and inequalities developed in collaboration with the Development Co-operation Report 2024: Tackling poverty and inequalities through the green transition.