Women in inclusive entrepreneurship

Women entrepreneurs continue to face greater difficulties in accessing finance to start a business and grow than men due to a range of supply-side issues and demand-side factors. Governments should continue to use, scale up and further develop the suite of traditional policy measures to address persistent barriers faced by women entrepreneurs, including loan guarantees.

It is also important to further explore new approaches to improve access and increase the supply of finance available to women entrepreneurs, including fintech. Moreover, governments could further their efforts to increase the supply of growth financing for high-potential women entrepreneurs and scale up complementary non-financial supports such as leadership and management training.