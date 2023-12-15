G7 Gender Equality Implementation Report 2023

This is the first G7 Gender Equality Implementation Report, prepared under the 2023 Japanese G7 Presidency at the request of G7 Leaders and in consultation with G7 members, as part of the G7 Monitoring and Accountability Mechanism (MAM) (Elmau 2022).

The report presents good practices and progress made by the G7 in meeting commitments related to gender equality made during G7 Presidencies since 2017. The report aims to inform future G7 decision-making on gender equality. The report provides an overview of efforts to promote family-friendly policies; reduce gender pay gaps and improve women’s leadership in public and private sectors; promote women’s entrepreneurship; and foster women’s participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The report also discusses efforts to address gender-based violence, as well as policies targeted at global challenges, including supporting gender equality in conflict and fragile settings.