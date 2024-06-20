The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has halved from 3.3 children per woman in 1960, on average across the OECD, to 1.5 in 2022, below the “replacement level” of 2.1 children per woman. This decline will change the face of societies, communities and families and will potentially have a significant impact on economic growth and prosperity.

Fertility rates are down as women are having children later or not at all



Challenges faced by young people could be holding back potential parenting plans



Fertility rises when women can combine work and family life



