Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Canada

In 2022, 351 679 babies were born in Canada, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.33 children per woman, which is below the OECD average of 1.51.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small a fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. The trend for Canada is different in that the TFR dropped rapidly from 1960 until 1975 but stabilised thereafter. There was a small fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR started to decline again.