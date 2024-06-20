Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: United States

In 2022, 3 661 220 babies were born in the United States, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.67 children per woman, above the OECD average of 1.51.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. In the United States the TFR halved from over 3.5 children per woman in 1965, to 1.7 in 1976, but the TFR was close to 2 children per woman over the 1990‑2010 period. However, afterwards the TFR has fallen, but it remains above the OECD average.