Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Norway

In 2022, 51 480 babies were born in Norway, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.41 children per woman, below the OECD average of 1.51.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. In Norway, the TFR dropped rapidly from 3 children per woman in 1965, to 1.7 in 1983, but the TFR was close to 2 children per woman over the 1990‑2010 period. However, afterwards the TFR fell markedly and since the late 2010s it has been below the OECD average.