Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Germany

In 2022, 738 819 babies were born in Germany, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.46 children per woman, which is slightly below the OECD average of 1.51.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small a fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. The trend in Germany is different as the TFR dropped rapidly in Germany from 1967 until 1975 but stabilised thereafter. Immediately after re‑unification the TFR declined – as the TFR in Eastern Germany dipped, but fertility increased in the mid‑1990s and again in the mid‑2010s until 2022.