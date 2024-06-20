Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Switzerland

In 2022, 82 371 babies were born in Switzerland, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.39 children per woman, slightly below the OECD average of 1.51.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. Fertility rates in Switzerland have been below the OECD-average since 1960. The TFR fell to 1.5 children per woman in 1975 and has remained around that level ever since. Over the past two decades the TFR across the OECD average has converged to Swiss levels.