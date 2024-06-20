Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: France

In 2022, 725 997 babies were born in France, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.79 children per woman, which is above the OECD average of 1.51 and the third highest TFR among OECD countries.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small a fertility rebound until 2008, upon which the TFR started to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. The trend in France is different, as the TFR fell until the mid‑1970s, but stabilised thereafter, and increased from the early 1990s until 2010. In France, the TFR started to go down in 2015, but remains above the OECD average.