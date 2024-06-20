Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Austria

In 2022, 82 627 babies were born in Austria, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.41 children per woman, which is 0.1 percentage points below the OECD average of 1.51.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small a fertility rebound until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. Fertility rates in Austria have been below the OECD-average since 1960. The TFR fell to 1.5 children per woman in 1985 and has remained around that level ever since. Over the past two decades the TFR across the OECD average has converged towards Austrian levels.