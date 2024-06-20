Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Italy

In 2022, 392 600 babies were born in Italy, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.24 children per woman, which is below the OECD average of 1.51.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. Fertility rates in Italy have been below the OECD-average since 1960. The TFR fell to 1.19 children per woman in 1995. There was a fertility rebound until 2008 (TFR = 1.44), but it has fallen since, and in 2022 was just above 1.2 children per woman.