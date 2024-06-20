Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Spain

In 2022, 328 704 babies were born in Spain, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.16 children per woman, below the OECD average of 1.51.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. In Spain fertility rates started to decline in earnest during the late 1970s - later than in most other OECD countries, but by the late 1990s the TFR had fallen to 1,15 children per woman. As in many other OECD countries there was a small fertility rebound during the 2000s, but fertility rates remain below the OECD on average, and have fallen again to the low levels recorded during the late 1990s.