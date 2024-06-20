Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Japan

Many factors affect fertility choices, including employment of both men and women, unemployment, financial support for families (e.g. paid parental leave and childcare supports) and housing costs (Figure 1.7, https://stat.link/8zu7m3 and Figure 1.14, https://stat.link/ois3k8). However other factors such as (financial) uncertainty as well as norms and attitudes also play a role. In many OECD countries, the desire to establish oneself in labour and housing markets have contributed to a delay of childbearing. In Japan, the mean age of mothers at childbirth rose from 29.6 years in 2000 to 32.2 years in 2022, about one year above the OECD on average (Figure 1.5, https://stat.link/163n2d).

The fall in TFRs is related to women having fewer children and/or none at all. Childlessness has been on the rise across the OECD, but there is cross-national variation in timing and extent. In Japan, there was a significant rise in permanent childlessness from 12% for women born in 1955 to 28% for women born in 1975 – the highest incidence of childlessness across the OECD (Figure 1.3, https://stat.link/mvkw3b).