Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Japan

In 2022, 770 759 babies were born in Japan, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.26 children per woman, which is below the OECD average of 1.51.
Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. Fertility rates in Japan have been below the OECD-average since 1960. The TFR fell to 1.26 children per woman in 2005 and despite a small rebound afterwards, the TFR in 2022 was back at its 2005‑level.