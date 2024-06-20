Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Netherlands

In 2022, 167 504 babies were born in the Netherlands, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.48 children per woman, just below the OECD average of 1.51.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. In the Netherlands, the TFR more than halved from over 3 children per woman in 1965, to below 1.5 1983, but the TFR oscillated around 1.7 children per woman over the 2000‑15 period. Since then the TFR has declined in line with OECD average.