Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Korea

In 2022, 249 186 babies were born in Korea, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 0.78 children per woman, which is nearly 0.75 percentage points below the OECD average of 1.51 and the lowest TFR among OECD countries.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. Across OECD countries the fall in fertility rates has been most significant in Korea. The TFR dropped for six children per woman in 1960, was just below 2 children per woman in the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, but has fallen since to an estimated low of 0.72 children per woman in 2023.