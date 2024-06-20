Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: United Kingdom

In 2021, 694 685 babies were born in the United Kingdom, corresponding to a total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.53 children per woman, which slightly below the OECD average of 1.58.

Across the OECD on average, the TFR steadily declined from 1960 until 2002. There was a small fertility rebound in the 2000s until 2008, upon which the TFR dropped to an all-time low of 1.5 in 2022. The trend for the United Kingdom is different as the TFR dropped rapidly until the late 1970s and was stable from the early 1980s till the early 2000s. Compared to the OECD average, the UK experienced a stronger fertility rebound during the mid-2000s and early 2010s, but since then the TFR has dropped to an all-time low.