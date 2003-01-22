Society at a Glance 2002

OECD social indicators include both context indicators that illustrate national differences in social trends, and social status and response indicators, categorised in four broad and interdependent areas of social policy: self-sufficiency, equity, health and social cohesion. This edition focuses on disability and child well-being indicators in addition to providing a wide range of information on other areas. These include ageing populations, foreign-born population, employment, working mothers, replacement rates, child poverty, public social expenditure, potential years of life lost, health care expenditure, strikes, suicides and prisoners.