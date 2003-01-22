OECD social indicators include both context indicators that illustrate national differences in social trends, and social status and response indicators, categorised in four broad and interdependent areas of social policy: self-sufficiency, equity, health and social cohesion. This edition focuses on disability and child well-being indicators in addition to providing a wide range of information on other areas. These include ageing populations, foreign-born population, employment, working mothers, replacement rates, child poverty, public social expenditure, potential years of life lost, health care expenditure, strikes, suicides and prisoners.
Society at a Glance 2002
OECD Social Indicators
Report
Society at a Glance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 June 2024
-
Report27 March 2019
-
Report5 October 2016
-
Report18 March 2014
-
Report12 April 2011
-
Report4 May 2009
-
Report23 February 2007
-
Report8 March 2005
Related publications
-
-
26 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
28 May 2024