Society at a Glance 2006

OECD's biennial stocktaking of social indicators of OECD countries, this unique publication has been revised to be structurally similar to OECD's annual Factbook. For each of the almost 40 indicators provided, a two-page spread shows on the left side definitions of indicators and commentaries on trends, while the right side shows tables and graphs highlighting key messages found in the data. This edition includes general context indicators such as income per capita, self-sufficiency indicators such as mothers in paid employment; equity indicators such as gender wage gaps; health indicators such as sick-related absences from work; and social cohesion indicators such as trust in political institutions. This edition includes StatLinks, URLs under each table and graph that link to Excel spreadsheets containing the underlying data.