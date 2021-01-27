Skip to main content
SME digitalisation

Digitalisation offers a range of opportunities for SMEs to improve performance, spur innovation, enhance productivity and compete on a more even footing with larger firms. However, smaller businesses continue to lag in the digital transformation. This is primarily due to low awareness, insufficient internal resources, skill deficiencies, and financial limitations. For all its potential benefits and inherent challenges, SME digitalisation represents a main policy priority for OECD governments.

