Recent economic shocks and volatility have had significant impacts on SME and entrepreneurship activity and tested the limits of SME adaptability. Digital technologies, such as cloud computing, teleworking-enabling software and supply chain management solutions, can help SMEs absorb adverse impacts, innovate and adapt in their offers and business models in response to market changes.

Governments can support very diverse SMEs to pursue the digital transition under challenging market conditions and resource constraints, thus strengthening their resilience to future shocks and their competitiveness over the long term.