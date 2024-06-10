Co-organised by the OECD Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions, and Cities and Business at OECD, the OECD Digital for SMEs Global Initiative (D4SME) promotes knowledge sharing and learning on how different types of SMEs can seize the benefits of digitalisation, and on the role of government, regulators, business sectors and other institutions in supporting the digitalisation of highly diverse SME populations.
The knowledge outputs under the D4SME initiative reflect collaborative research exchange and policy dialogue among representatives from OECD governments and private sector, including business associations, entrepreneurs, large and small businesses. The D4SME contributes insights to the work of the OECD Committee on SMEs and Entrepreneurship (CSMEE).