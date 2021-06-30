The report investigates the role of government programmes in strengthening SMEs’ resilience to external shocks, by focusing on SME digitalisation policies implemented in Korea during the COVID-19 outbreak. The report examines how digital tools and services have made SMEs more resilient during the pandemic, as well as the challenges that SMEs face in “going digital”. The analysis is complemented by additional evidence and insights coming from international policy experience.
Enhancing SMEs’ resilience through digitalisation
The case of Korea
Working paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Abstract
