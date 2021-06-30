Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing SMEs’ resilience through digitalisation

The case of Korea
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/23bd7a26-en
Authors
Marco Bianchini, Insung Kwon
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bianchini, M. and I. Kwon (2021), “Enhancing SMEs’ resilience through digitalisation: The case of Korea”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/23bd7a26-en.
Go to top