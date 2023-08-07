New Zealand retail SME revamped their website and shock-proofed their business through a government programme

Rum & Que found that a significant barrier to acquiring the skills and knowledge to unlock growth and to scale-up their business with digital tools, particularly at the beginning, was the lack of time. Time restraints are a common challenge for SMEs who operate with smaller teams. For instance, SMEs are generally less likely to provide their workers with training opportunities due to their limited capacity to relieve people from income-generating activities for them to train ( (OECD, 2015[1]; OECD, 2021[2]). In addition, and at the individual level, a large share of adults willing to participate in adult training opportunities, report time related reasons as barriers to participation. This is the case for around 50% of inactive and 60% of inactive motivated adults according to data from the Survey on Adult Skills (PIAAC) (OECD, 2021[3]).

Access to finance was also challenge for Rum & Que when they were starting up. After operating for a year and in an effort to improve their branding, Matt and Trace thought about improving their branding by developing their packaging and giving it a more “professional look”. To do so, they borrowed money from a friend. They found this loan to be fruitful as the new packaging boosted sales, and they were able to repay the loan within a few months. In 2022, the unfavourable macroeconomic environment led to a deterioration of some SME finance indicators across OECD countries. In response to inflationary pressures, there was a rise in 2021 SME interest rates, raising the cost of finance and impacting their access to it. As a result, in the second part of 2022, banks reported higher loan rejection rates for SMEs who in turn reported greater difficulties in accessing debt financing (OECD, 2023[4]).

They also sighted supply issues such as finding a larger storage space for distribution.