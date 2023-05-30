Skip to main content
SMEs in the era of hybrid retail

Evidence from an OECD D4SME survey
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/882f30b0-en
OECD
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
OECD (2023), “SMEs in the era of hybrid retail: Evidence from an OECD D4SME survey”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/882f30b0-en.
