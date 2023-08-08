From expanded reach to more sustainable practices: the multiple benefits of going digital for a French training SME

Before digitalising their training content, Watura noticed that training in the water and sanitation sector tended to be focused on the managers and leaders. The latter are then expected to share the information with workers at the operational level.

In order to address this problem, Watura launched an e-learning platform that would increase the accessibility of their trainings to all workers. The acquisition of skills is a lifelong process and upskilling and reskilling of workers is recognized as essential to protect adults from some of the potentially negative effects of automation and globalisation. However, according to OECD research, there are multiple barriers to be overcome, particularly in terms of accessibility, and added difficulties can be observed for lower skilled or older populations (OECD, 2019[1]).