Digitalisation for recovery in Ukraine

The Russian Federation’s large-scale war of aggression against Ukraine is causing severe disruptions to Internet connectivity, that has been increasing rapidly across the country over the last decade. The digital delivery of public services, with new “state-of-the-art” services launched just before the war, is proving resilient after the first disruptions. The digital economy in Ukraine was experiencing rapid growth before the war, and the Diia City tax Law introduced tailor-made fiscal measures for the IT sector. Now the Ukrainian Government faces multiple challenges, and OECD policy tools can help Ukraine realise its ambitious plans to strengthen and rebuild its digital space in the short term (i.e. access to the internet), medium term (i.e. access to talent and finance) and long term (i.e. a sound data infrastructure for the digital economy).