As the displacement of Ukrainians in OECD countries is prolonged, additional integration support in host countries is needed for optimal outcomes, yet the nature and scope of support needed may not align with the usual integration practices as many refugees are expected to want to return to home when the situation permits. Considering the conflicting needs, adopting a dual intent approach could prepare for both indefinite stay as well as for possible return of refugees by deliberatively seeking to minimise possible return barriers.
Working towards dual intent integration of Ukrainian refugees
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 June 2024
-
Policy paper10 November 2023
-
3 November 2023
-
3 November 2023
-
8 August 2023
-
30 May 2023
-
21 April 2023
-
19 April 2023
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
13 May 2024