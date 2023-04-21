Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Recovering lost learning opportunities in Ukraine: Key education policy strategies

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c10085eb-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Recovering lost learning opportunities in Ukraine: Key education policy strategies”, OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c10085eb-en.
Go to top