Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Review of Anti-Corruption Reforms in Ukraine under the Fifth Round of Monitoring

The Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9e03ebb6-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Review of Anti-Corruption Reforms in Ukraine under the Fifth Round of Monitoring: The Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9e03ebb6-en.
Go to top