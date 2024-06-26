SME trade, GVCs and competition

SMEs and start-ups with international presence can attract quality inward foreign direct investment (FDI) to sub-national regions and contribute to s FDI-SME ecosystems that support regional development.

Strong and reliable customer/supplier relationships, particularly those that align with Environmental, Societal, and Governance (ESG) and Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) standards, influence foreign affiliates’ investment decisions, as well as reporting by Multinational Enterprises, making disinvestment less likely.