Greening SMEs

Financial institutions are increasingly taking climate and other environmental considerations into account when making financing and investment decisions. This creates additional data, monitoring and reporting demands from SME clients who have limited resources and capacities to respond. Ensuring that SMEs can access the growing pool of sustainable finance requires considerable financial and non-financial support as well as the engagement of a wide range of actors, including public and private financial institutions, policy makers, regulators, standard setters, sustainability-related service providers, accountants, and SME associations. The OECD seeks to facilitate the development and dissemination of relevant solutions and good practices in this space through its multi-stakeholder Platform on Financing SMEs for Sustainability.