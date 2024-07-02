Skip to main content
Greening SMEs

Following the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, governments have made the green transition one of their top policy priorities. With SMEs accounting for a large share of business-sector environmental footprint, it is urgent to involve SMEs and entrepreneurs more closely in this transition. Equally, SMEs and start-ups ae important drivers of the many innovations that can advance sustainable development. OECD work supports governments in the design and implementation of policies that can accelerate the green transition of SMEs and foster green entrepreneurship, including through enhanced energy efficiency and  better access to sustainable finance, skills and technologies. 

