Assessing and monitoring SME environmental footprint and their contributions to advance green solutions is crucial to develop and implement effective SME greening policies. The OECD Pilot Dashboard of SME Greening and Green Entrepreneurship Indicators aims to fill a long-standing knowledge gap in this area, with a first set of indicators providing original measures about SME share of carbon emission, SME share of energy consumption, SME carbon intensity, SME energy intensity, and SME energy price burden.
Greening SMEs
Following the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, governments have made the green transition one of their top policy priorities. With SMEs accounting for a large share of business-sector environmental footprint, it is urgent to involve SMEs and entrepreneurs more closely in this transition. Equally, SMEs and start-ups ae important drivers of the many innovations that can advance sustainable development. OECD work supports governments in the design and implementation of policies that can accelerate the green transition of SMEs and foster green entrepreneurship, including through enhanced energy efficiency and better access to sustainable finance, skills and technologies.