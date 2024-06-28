OECD Platform on Financing SMEs for Sustainability

The ambitious climate-related targets set out in the Paris Agreement cannot be achieved without the green transition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). SMEs are critical actors in global climate efforts, not only as drivers of technological change, but also as adopters of green business models and practices to reduce their high aggregate environmental footprint.

To finance their green transition, small businesses need access to external financing, financial and non-financial support, as well as frameworks and tools for bridging of sustainability-related data and reporting challenges. The OECD seeks to facilitate the development of these solutions through its multi-stakeholder Platform on Financing SMEs for Sustainability.