SME financing, business conditions and growth

Since 2020, the global economy has been hit by a series of shocks, with strong impacts on SMEs and entrepreneurs and their access to finance. In 2022, the cost of finance increased sharply as governments around the world tightened monetary policy to address the surge in inflation. The rise in policy interest rates was transmitted almost one-to-one to the real economy, with corporate interest rates rising accordingly. The cost of SME financing registered an unprecedented increase, with SME interest rates 30% higher in 2022 than in 2021. This resulted in a lower uptake and offer of SME loans. SME loan applications dropped by 2 percentage points, and new SME loans declined by 1.8% in 2022.

Recognizing SMEs’ vital role in fostering resilient, sustainable, and inclusive growth, governments around the world have been taking measures to facilitate their access to finance. This includes diversifying financial instruments to cater to varied SME needs. The aim is to enable SMEs to continue to operate, invest, grow, and participate in the green and digital transitions.