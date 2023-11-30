Second EECOLE Roundtable: Entrepreneurial ecosystems as a new policy area

The OECD EECOLE is pleased to invite you to its Second (in-person) Roundtable, taking place on 30 November and 1 December 2023, in Toronto, Canada at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy (1, Devonshire Place, Toronto, Ontario).

This Roundtable is a collaborative effort co-hosted by the Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS) and co-chaired by the Economic Research Institute of ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA). Building on the momentum generated by our inaugural Roundtable at the OECD Headquarters in November 2022 and a year of EECOLE's dedicated efforts, our second edition is a reunion of EECOLE's core stakeholders: senior policymakers, seasoned practitioners, education luminaries, and industry visionaries. Together, we'll delve into a new policy era for entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Through a series of engaging sessions, the Roundtable offers a platform for discussing compelling evidence, ongoing research, and international best practices to bolster entrepreneurial ecosystems, promoting a tailored approach that focusses on the unique needs of entrepreneurs, higher education institutions, and research centres. The Roundtable will also host a forward-looking discussion on skills needed by small business and entrepreneurs to navigate the digital and green transitions, aligning with the priorities delineated in 2023 OECD Declaration on Enhancing SMEs and Entrepreneurship Policies for Greater Resilience and Successful Green and Digital Transitions.

Furthermore, the Second Roundtable features a remarkable visit to MaRS, North America's largest and most prominent innovation hub, nestled in the heart of Toronto's thriving tech ecosystem. This immersive experience will bring you face-to-face with the movers and shakers of entrepreneurship and provide insights into MaRS' commitment to climate change mitigation and support for cleantech ventures. For detailed information about the Second EECOLE Roundtable, please refer to the agenda.

To pave the way for enriching discussions on place-responsive innovation and entrepreneurship policies, EECOLE will also host a series of 45-minute webinars featuring international experts. These webinars will take place every Tuesday at 14:00 (Paris time), starting from October 17th to November 14th. Below, you'll find a list of esteemed speakers and registration links. We encourage you to register for one or more webinars by selecting your preferred dates from the drop-down menu on the registration page.