The OECD Committee on SMEs and Entrepreneurship monitors and assesses trends in SME and entrepreneurship financing and government support policies, fosters knowledge sharing and helps identify effective policy practices to strengthen SME access to a diverse range of financing instruments and sources. The OECD also supports the global agenda on these issues, including in the G20, G7 and APEC. Three areas underpin the OECD work to foster effective access to SME and entrepreneurship financing:

1. Monitoring trends and policies in SMEs and entrepreneurship financing: The OECD works strengthen the collection of comparable and timely data and information on SME finance to help governments develop SME finance policies that respond to the needs of small businesses.

2. Financing instruments: The OECD provides in-depth analysis of specific SME financing instruments and sources to strengthen awareness and support governments in creating the conditions to further develop the SME financing offer.

3. High-level guidance: The OECD provides guidance for the development of cross-cutting policy strategies to support a SME finance diversification and resilience.