At national level, the OECD benchmarks entrepreneurial ecosystems on the key elements of the national ecosystem (finance, infrastructure, talent etc.) and the key outcomes (innovative start-ups, scale-up firms etc.). It also undertakes in-depth assessments of entrepreneurial ecosystem conditions and policies in specific countries.

At regional level, the OECD assesses the degree of persistence and change in regional entrepreneurship rates within countries and the drivers of improvements and declines in a region’s performance. It also undertakes case study assessments of specific regional entrepreneurial ecosystems.