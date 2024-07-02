Helping SMEs scale up

As governments aim to build resilience and speed the transition towards more sustainable and inclusive growth, they turn towards SMEs that scale up and the exceptional potential of productivity, innovation, competitiveness, and job creation they can bring. Scalers are however diverse and little is known about them and the types of transformation they go through. Public policies accordingly have tried to focus on those firms with the highest growth potential, e.g. often by targeting start-ups in very narrow (tech-related) sectors, and often with no clear and comprehensive overview of what works in promoting scale-ups. Yet, there are opportunities to unlock productivity, growth, and job creation across many different types of scalers, provided the right business conditions and policy mixes are in place.

Which SMEs scale up? What makes them different from their peers? How do they transform along their growth journey? Do public policies address the diversity of scalers’ profiles, needs and trajectories?

The programme aims to understand how OECD countries can create the conditions for SMEs to scale up and inform the design of improved scale up policies. It contributes to a better understanding of the characteristics and trajectories of scalers, as an essential precondition for more effective policy design. It also aims to understand how scale up policies shape across countries to identify possible gaps or inefficiencies.