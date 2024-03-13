Finance and investment for greening SMEs

SMEs are composed of a diverse set of enterprises ranging from microenterprises with fewer than 10 employees to mid-sized firms with hundreds of employees that may also be part of large and complex global value chains. These enterprises have very diverse levels of understanding of the sustainability transition and diverse starting points in the journey. They also have different awareness and capacities to take the steps they need to improve their sustainability performance as well as different levels of resources to put into the transition and the related measurement and reporting of their sustainability performance.

Public institutions need to have a good understanding of SMEs’ diverse net-zero pathways and needs in order to devise tailored solutions. Regulatory stability can help reduce uncertainty and incentivises SMEs’ investments in greening. The regulatory environment also plays a role in spurring financial institutions to integrate comprehensively climate- and nature-related considerations and risks into their operations. This can, in turn, create broader incentives for SME greening and allocation of financing to activities that are green/sustainable or brown activities that are backed by credible transition plans.