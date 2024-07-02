Skip to main content
SME indicators, benchmarking and monitoring

To ensure small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reach their full potential to build a more resilient and sustainable future, it is essential for governments to access timely, granular and comparable data and evidence on the performance of their diverse populations of SMEs, on the business conditions affecting their operations and conduct, and on the effective policies that can support them to transform and scale-up.

