SME indicators, benchmarking and monitoring

Monitoring and evaluation are critical to effective and coherent SME and entrepreneurship policy, as is stressed in the OECD Council Recommendation on SME and Entrepreneurship Policy. Monitoring shows whether policy implementation is on track in expenditures and activities. Impact evaluation shows whether policy actions are meeting their objectives and their impact and value for money. Despite being a long-standing priority, monitoring and evaluation remain weak in SME and entrepreneurship policy. The OECD Framework for the Evaluation of SME and Entrepreneurship Policies and Programmes 2023 sets out guidance, principles and examples of good practice evaluations. The OECD also helps prepare monitoring and evaluation frameworks for specific countries and organises capacity-building seminars for policy stakeholders. It also runs international peer learning seminars for policymakers and evaluators through the International SME and Entrepreneurship Policy Evaluation Discussion Network. It also offers tailored country-level guidance on monitoring and evaluation through preparation of monitoring and evaluation frameworks and capacity-building seminars for policy stakeholders.