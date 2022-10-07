Skip to main content
Financing Growth and Turning Data into Business

Helping SMEs Scale Up
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/81c738f0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship
OECD (2022), Financing Growth and Turning Data into Business: Helping SMEs Scale Up, OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/81c738f0-en.
