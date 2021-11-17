Skip to main content
Entrepreneurship in Regional Innovation Clusters

Case Study of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, Thailand
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2a24a552-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship
OECD (2021), Entrepreneurship in Regional Innovation Clusters: Case Study of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, Thailand, OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2a24a552-en.
